Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:14 AM

400 East Randolph Street

400 East Randolph Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Be in the midst of Downtown Chicago - its all about location!!! Rent this unit and be close to work, play, school, etc. Close to the lake... The building has great amenities. State-of-the-art health and fitness. Including steam room, sauna, geodesic dome indoor pool, whirlpool, half court basketball and much more. Great Deal. Parking is $200 if needed. 24-hour security. The New Eastside is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Nestled just of Chicago's beautiful downtown Loop and the lakefront. Bordered by the Chicago River, Maggie Daley/Millennium Parks, Michigan Ave. and DuSable & Monroe harbor you are buffered from the bustling downtown traffic and noise. In the heart of the New Eastside the neighborhood park of friends and family. Lakeshore East Park has a dog park, child's playlot, 2 open areas for play and tranquil water fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East Randolph Street have any available units?
400 East Randolph Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East Randolph Street have?
Some of 400 East Randolph Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East Randolph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East Randolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 East Randolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 East Randolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East Randolph Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 East Randolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East Randolph Street have a pool?
Yes, 400 East Randolph Street has a pool.
Does 400 East Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 East Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
