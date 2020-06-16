400 East Randolph Street

Amenities
Be in the midst of Downtown Chicago - its all about location!!! Rent this unit and be close to work, play, school, etc. Close to the lake... The building has great amenities. State-of-the-art health and fitness. Including steam room, sauna, geodesic dome indoor pool, whirlpool, half court basketball and much more. Great Deal. Parking is $200 if needed. 24-hour security. The New Eastside is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Nestled just of Chicago's beautiful downtown Loop and the lakefront. Bordered by the Chicago River, Maggie Daley/Millennium Parks, Michigan Ave. and DuSable & Monroe harbor you are buffered from the bustling downtown traffic and noise. In the heart of the New Eastside the neighborhood park of friends and family. Lakeshore East Park has a dog park, child's playlot, 2 open areas for play and tranquil water fountains.