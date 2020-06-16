400 East Randolph Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool dog park basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking pool sauna

Be in the midst of Downtown Chicago - its all about location!!! Rent this unit and be close to work, play, school, etc. Close to the lake... The building has great amenities. State-of-the-art health and fitness. Including steam room, sauna, geodesic dome indoor pool, whirlpool, half court basketball and much more. Great Deal. Parking is $200 if needed. 24-hour security. The New Eastside is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Nestled just of Chicago's beautiful downtown Loop and the lakefront. Bordered by the Chicago River, Maggie Daley/Millennium Parks, Michigan Ave. and DuSable & Monroe harbor you are buffered from the bustling downtown traffic and noise. In the heart of the New Eastside the neighborhood park of friends and family. Lakeshore East Park has a dog park, child's playlot, 2 open areas for play and tranquil water fountains.