Chicago, IL
40 East 9TH Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:44 AM

40 East 9TH Street

40 East 9th Street · (312) 265-8000
Location

40 East 9th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
sauna
What a stunning value for this sunny South/East facing corner condo in the South Loop which boasts over 1000 sq feet! Location is everything, and this home is located steps from it all. Walk to the universities, loop, lakefront, shopping, restaurants, museums, CTA and anything else you can think of! Upgraded finishes include stainless kitchen appliances with granite, hardwood floors, washer/dryer IN unit and a versatile floorplan with enough space for an office and dining table. Building amenities include secure entry with 24 hr door person, exercise room, indoor hot tub/sauna, and a huge roof deck with stunning views. Heat & AC included in assessments. Extremely quick and easy access to all major freeways and Lake Shore Drive and ample parking options in the area. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 9TH Street have any available units?
40 East 9TH Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 9TH Street have?
Some of 40 East 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 9TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 40 East 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 East 9TH Street does offer parking.
Does 40 East 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 East 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 East 9TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
