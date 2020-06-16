40 East 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking hot tub sauna

What a stunning value for this sunny South/East facing corner condo in the South Loop which boasts over 1000 sq feet! Location is everything, and this home is located steps from it all. Walk to the universities, loop, lakefront, shopping, restaurants, museums, CTA and anything else you can think of! Upgraded finishes include stainless kitchen appliances with granite, hardwood floors, washer/dryer IN unit and a versatile floorplan with enough space for an office and dining table. Building amenities include secure entry with 24 hr door person, exercise room, indoor hot tub/sauna, and a huge roof deck with stunning views. Heat & AC included in assessments. Extremely quick and easy access to all major freeways and Lake Shore Drive and ample parking options in the area. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY