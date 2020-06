40 E 9th St 1618

Amenities

STUNNING AND VERY SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH CONDO AVAILABLE NOW FOR RENT IN THE BEAUTIFUL BURHAM PARK PLAZA. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, VERY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM COMBINED DINING AREA, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BALCONY THAT CONNECTS FROM LIVING ROOM TO BEDROOM, PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY AND 1 GARAGE SPOT INCLUDED. BUILDING HAS 24 DOOR STAFF, PACKAGE RECEIVING ROOM, ROOF DECK, SAUNA AND FITNESS CENTER. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RED, GREEN AND ORANGE CTA LINES. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRICITY.

No Pets Allowed



