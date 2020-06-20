All apartments in Chicago
396 West Fullerton Parkway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

396 West Fullerton Parkway

396 West Fullerton Parkway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1750690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

396 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003W · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
dogs allowed
Must See Beautiful 1 Bedroom Available NOW in Prime Lincoln Park!
This architecturally maintained high-rise building boasts uniquely designed vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in the neighborhood. Spacious Studio, One-Bedroom, Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom apartment residences feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings and hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated apartments offer granite, stainless steel appliances and marble bathrooms. Residents can enjoy the rooftop Sky Lounge, a fully-equipped rooftop featuring, grill stations, seating, Wi-Fi and lounges. A 24 hour front desk, on-site maintenance, a laundry facility, a fitness center, and bicycle storage are available for all residents. Guest Suites are also available for your visiting friends & family members. Prices and special offers valid for new residents only. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Doorman, Health Club, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, WiFi, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have any available units?
396 West Fullerton Parkway has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have?
Some of 396 West Fullerton Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 West Fullerton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
396 West Fullerton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 West Fullerton Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 West Fullerton Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway offer parking?
No, 396 West Fullerton Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 West Fullerton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have a pool?
No, 396 West Fullerton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 396 West Fullerton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 396 West Fullerton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 West Fullerton Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
