396 West Fullerton Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access dogs allowed

Must See Beautiful 1 Bedroom Available NOW in Prime Lincoln Park!

This architecturally maintained high-rise building boasts uniquely designed vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in the neighborhood. Spacious Studio, One-Bedroom, Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom apartment residences feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings and hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated apartments offer granite, stainless steel appliances and marble bathrooms. Residents can enjoy the rooftop Sky Lounge, a fully-equipped rooftop featuring, grill stations, seating, Wi-Fi and lounges. A 24 hour front desk, on-site maintenance, a laundry facility, a fitness center, and bicycle storage are available for all residents. Guest Suites are also available for your visiting friends & family members. Prices and special offers valid for new residents only. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



Amenities:

Contact us to schedule a showing.