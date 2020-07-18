All apartments in Chicago
3944 West Wrightwood Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

3944 West Wrightwood Avenue

3944 West Wrightwood Avenue · (773) 270-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3944 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this bright & beautiful, fully rehabbed 3 bed/1.5 bath in Logan Square. Condo quality finishes with quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, and gorgeous oak floors. Spacious floor plan, coming in around 1350 sqft, with 9 ft ceilings! Walking distance to the Diversey & Fullerton buses, Metra train, grocery stores, and restaurants. Finishing details being completed and unit will be available August 1st. Units 2 & 3 for rent too, same layout. House-trained cats and dogs welcome (limit 2) under 30 lbs. Minimum credit score of 680, otherwise co-signer required. 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio. Non-refundable $900 move-in fee. Non-refundable fee of $250/pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have any available units?
3944 West Wrightwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have?
Some of 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3944 West Wrightwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 West Wrightwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
