3944 West Wrightwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this bright & beautiful, fully rehabbed 3 bed/1.5 bath in Logan Square. Condo quality finishes with quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, and gorgeous oak floors. Spacious floor plan, coming in around 1350 sqft, with 9 ft ceilings! Walking distance to the Diversey & Fullerton buses, Metra train, grocery stores, and restaurants. Finishing details being completed and unit will be available August 1st. Units 2 & 3 for rent too, same layout. House-trained cats and dogs welcome (limit 2) under 30 lbs. Minimum credit score of 680, otherwise co-signer required. 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio. Non-refundable $900 move-in fee. Non-refundable fee of $250/pet.