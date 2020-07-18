3944 West Wrightwood Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this bright & beautiful, fully rehabbed 3 bed/1.5 bath in Logan Square. Condo quality finishes with quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, central air/heat, and gorgeous oak floors. Spacious floor plan, coming in around 1350 sqft, with 9 ft ceilings! Walking distance to the Diversey & Fullerton buses, Metra train, grocery stores, and restaurants. Finishing details being completed and unit will be available August 1st. Units 2 & 3 for rent too, same layout. House-trained cats and dogs welcome (limit 2) under 30 lbs. Minimum credit score of 680, otherwise co-signer required. 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio. Non-refundable $900 move-in fee. Non-refundable fee of $250/pet.