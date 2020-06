Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Must See One Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!

Renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Modern bath. In-unit laundry. Central a/c. Great location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more. Short walk to Wrigley Field! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.