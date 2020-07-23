All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3903 West Shakespeare Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

3903 West Shakespeare Avenue

3903 W Shakespeare Ave · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3903 W Shakespeare Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Newer gut rehab Logan Square unit with parking included! Condo quality units featuring amazing natural light, high ceilings, new walnut hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, central heat/air, new trim and windows. Large sized bedrooms and ample storage. Custom painted. Beautiful baths with ceramic tile/Moen finishes. Building features storage, bike storage, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Located steps from a gigantic park and tons of great dining/entertainment options. Tony's Finer Foods & Aldi short distance away. (2) blocks to the Armitage bus. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have any available units?
3903 West Shakespeare Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have?
Some of 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3903 West Shakespeare Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue offers parking.
Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have a pool?
No, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3903 West Shakespeare Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity