3903 West Shakespeare Avenue

Amenities
Newer gut rehab Logan Square unit with parking included! Condo quality units featuring amazing natural light, high ceilings, new walnut hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, central heat/air, new trim and windows. Large sized bedrooms and ample storage. Custom painted. Beautiful baths with ceramic tile/Moen finishes. Building features storage, bike storage, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Located steps from a gigantic park and tons of great dining/entertainment options. Tony's Finer Foods & Aldi short distance away. (2) blocks to the Armitage bus. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.