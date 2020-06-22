All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

3856 S Sacramento Ave

3856 South Sacramento Avenue · (773) 555-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3856 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60632
Brighton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing, fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the up-and-coming Brighton Park, Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building (coming soon), and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required or $650 move-in fee. Located near multiple large streets/intersections, Pershing bus stop, Orange line train stop, I-55 expressway, and just a 15 minute drive from downtown Chicago.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more or reach out to Freddy at fhernandez1011@yahoo.com. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have any available units?
3856 S Sacramento Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have?
Some of 3856 S Sacramento Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 S Sacramento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3856 S Sacramento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 S Sacramento Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3856 S Sacramento Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave offer parking?
No, 3856 S Sacramento Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 S Sacramento Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have a pool?
No, 3856 S Sacramento Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have accessible units?
No, 3856 S Sacramento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 S Sacramento Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 S Sacramento Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
