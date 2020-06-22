3856 S Sacramento Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing, fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the up-and-coming Brighton Park, Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building (coming soon), and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required or $650 move-in fee. Located near multiple large streets/intersections, Pershing bus stop, Orange line train stop, I-55 expressway, and just a 15 minute drive from downtown Chicago.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more or reach out to Freddy at fhernandez1011@yahoo.com. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.