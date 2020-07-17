All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

3841 North Kenmore Avenue

3841 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3841 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Huge spectacular completely renovated apartment in the quiet heart of Wrigleyville. See the stadium from your front porch but get none of the congestion. This place is very big. You will have a dining room with chandelier lighting next to a spacious living room featuring exposed brick walls. The gourmet kitchen features brand new white cabinets with backsplash, no old ugly brown cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and french door refrigerator. In unit laundry. Get value for your rental $. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. One bedroom will easily accommodate a king sized bed. Large spa-like bathroom with large shower, big enough for two, with glass door, no grungy shower curtain with a rod that constantly falls. Digital lock on front entryway door and your front door so no more need for keys. Enjoy AC and the knowledge that your brand new windows and HVAC that has had the expensive Aeroseal efficiency process administered will keep your heating a cooling bills low. This place has everything you could ask for and it's steps to the Sheridan red line. Walk to the lakefront. Wrigleyville bars and restaurants all walkable. Get a beautiful new apartment in a historic Wrigleyville 4-flat. Parking available on site.
Classic greystone 4-flat in the heart of Wrigleyville. Steps from Wrigley Field, the Red Line, and the the Lakefront. Building was completely rehabbed in 2019 with all new updates while keep much of the vintage charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
3841 North Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 3841 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3841 North Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
