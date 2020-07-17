3841 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub internet access

Huge spectacular completely renovated apartment in the quiet heart of Wrigleyville. See the stadium from your front porch but get none of the congestion. This place is very big. You will have a dining room with chandelier lighting next to a spacious living room featuring exposed brick walls. The gourmet kitchen features brand new white cabinets with backsplash, no old ugly brown cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and french door refrigerator. In unit laundry. Get value for your rental $. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. One bedroom will easily accommodate a king sized bed. Large spa-like bathroom with large shower, big enough for two, with glass door, no grungy shower curtain with a rod that constantly falls. Digital lock on front entryway door and your front door so no more need for keys. Enjoy AC and the knowledge that your brand new windows and HVAC that has had the expensive Aeroseal efficiency process administered will keep your heating a cooling bills low. This place has everything you could ask for and it's steps to the Sheridan red line. Walk to the lakefront. Wrigleyville bars and restaurants all walkable. Get a beautiful new apartment in a historic Wrigleyville 4-flat. Parking available on site.

Classic greystone 4-flat in the heart of Wrigleyville. Steps from Wrigley Field, the Red Line, and the the Lakefront. Building was completely rehabbed in 2019 with all new updates while keep much of the vintage charm.