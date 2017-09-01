3837 N Bernard St 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 3837 N BERNARD, #2 - Property Id: 284826



Beautiful Classic Vintage 1 Bed 4 blocks to Blue Line!

Warm and inviting one bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features updated eat in Kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, pets welcome, and near transportation, 90/94, and shopping! PETS WELCOME! *Photos are of similar unit*



Amenities:

Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284826

Property Id 284826



(RLNE5854389)