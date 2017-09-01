All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3837 N Bernard St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3837 N Bernard St 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3837 N Bernard St 2

3837 North Bernard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3837 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 3837 N BERNARD, #2 - Property Id: 284826

Beautiful Classic Vintage 1 Bed 4 blocks to Blue Line!
Warm and inviting one bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features updated eat in Kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, pets welcome, and near transportation, 90/94, and shopping! PETS WELCOME! *Photos are of similar unit*

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284826
Property Id 284826

(RLNE5854389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have any available units?
3837 N Bernard St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have?
Some of 3837 N Bernard St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 N Bernard St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3837 N Bernard St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 N Bernard St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 N Bernard St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 offer parking?
No, 3837 N Bernard St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 N Bernard St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have a pool?
No, 3837 N Bernard St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have accessible units?
No, 3837 N Bernard St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 N Bernard St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 N Bernard St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College