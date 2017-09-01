3837 N Bernard St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 3837 N BERNARD, #2 - Property Id: 284826
Beautiful Classic Vintage 1 Bed 4 blocks to Blue Line!
Warm and inviting one bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features updated eat in Kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, pets welcome, and near transportation, 90/94, and shopping! PETS WELCOME! *Photos are of similar unit*
Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284826
Property Id 284826
(RLNE5854389)