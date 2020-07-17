All apartments in Chicago
3835 North Southport Avenue

3835 North Southport Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1490990
Location

3835 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Four Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!
Check out the 3D Walkthrough! Don't miss out on this massive 4 bed, 3 bath duplex down in Lakeview. The main level features a newly renovated kitchen with quartz counters, island, stainless steel appliances, and white countertops, hardwood throughout, plenty of space for living and dining, gas fireplace, side by side washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms private balcony, master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bathroom. The downstairs features a massive 2nd living room with a gas fireplace, slate tile, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2nd refrigerator, and a ton of extra storage. Located in prime Lakeview on the Southport cooridor boasting a walk score of 91. Convenient to countless restaurants, bars, shopping, Wrigley Field, Jewel Osco, Trader Joes, and more. Assigned exterior parking spot available for $100/mo additional. No dogs. No security deposit. $1200 non refundable move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3835 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3835 North Southport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3835 North Southport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3835 North Southport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3835 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3835 North Southport Avenue offers parking.
Does 3835 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 North Southport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3835 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3835 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3835 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 North Southport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
