3835 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming Four Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!

Check out the 3D Walkthrough! Don't miss out on this massive 4 bed, 3 bath duplex down in Lakeview. The main level features a newly renovated kitchen with quartz counters, island, stainless steel appliances, and white countertops, hardwood throughout, plenty of space for living and dining, gas fireplace, side by side washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms private balcony, master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bathroom. The downstairs features a massive 2nd living room with a gas fireplace, slate tile, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2nd refrigerator, and a ton of extra storage. Located in prime Lakeview on the Southport cooridor boasting a walk score of 91. Convenient to countless restaurants, bars, shopping, Wrigley Field, Jewel Osco, Trader Joes, and more. Assigned exterior parking spot available for $100/mo additional. No dogs. No security deposit. $1200 non refundable move in fee.



Contact us to schedule a showing.