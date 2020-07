Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking

Big, bright living and dining spaces in this 3 bedroom/1 bathroom unit! Stellar Lake View location!

Classic 2nd floor unit in vintage brownstone! Stellar location just blocks from the Sheridan Red Line AND Wrigley Field, this 3 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is bright and spacious with separated living and dining rooms, and large open kitchen. Pet friendly building and neighborhood! Dishwasher and laundry in unit! Two tandem parking spots included with rent! Don't miss out!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578



Contact us to schedule a showing.