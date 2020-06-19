All apartments in Chicago
3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R

3767 North Pulaski Road · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3767 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1R Available 07/01/20 Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Near Blue Line - Property Id: 274659

2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt - Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Granite & Stainless. Near Blue Line, Metra, Highway, Irving Park.

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment that has been completely renovated. Steps from Metra, Blue Line & Kennedy Expressway. Includes modern features such as:

-Central A/C
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Granite Countertops
-SS Appliances including Dishwasher
-Modern tile Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout

Off-street Parking may be Available for Add'l Monthly Rate

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274659
Property Id 274659

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5764978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have any available units?
3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have?
Some of 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R is pet friendly.
Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R offer parking?
Yes, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R does offer parking.
Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have a pool?
No, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have accessible units?
No, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R has units with dishwashers.

