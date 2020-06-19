3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R.

Amenities

Unit 1R Available 07/01/20 Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Near Blue Line - Property Id: 274659



2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt - Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Granite & Stainless. Near Blue Line, Metra, Highway, Irving Park.



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment that has been completely renovated. Steps from Metra, Blue Line & Kennedy Expressway. Includes modern features such as:



-Central A/C

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Granite Countertops

-SS Appliances including Dishwasher

-Modern tile Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors Throughout



Off-street Parking may be Available for Add'l Monthly Rate



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274659

No Dogs Allowed



