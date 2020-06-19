3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R.

Amenities
Unit 1R Available 07/01/20 Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Near Blue Line - Property Id: 274659
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt - Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Granite & Stainless. Near Blue Line, Metra, Highway, Irving Park.
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment that has been completely renovated. Steps from Metra, Blue Line & Kennedy Expressway. Includes modern features such as:
-Central A/C
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Granite Countertops
-SS Appliances including Dishwasher
-Modern tile Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
Off-street Parking may be Available for Add'l Monthly Rate
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274659
Property Id 274659
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5764978)