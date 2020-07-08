All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
3755 S Winchester Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3755 S Winchester Ave

3755 South Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Chicago
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3755 South Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New 2 Bedroom, Central Heat & AC, W/D In Building - Property Id: 314824

Bright & Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Luxurious Finishes and Extras in 1st and 2nd Floor (2 Units).

Open Kitchen Combine with Dining Room; Beautiful Granite Counter Top, New Appliances; New Cabinets. Hardwood Floor through Out.

Central Heat & Central Air Condition. A Lot of Closets in Organized.

Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.
Washer and Dryer in Basement.

No Pets Allowed.

Available Now.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314824
Property Id 314824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5911575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 S Winchester Ave have any available units?
3755 S Winchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 S Winchester Ave have?
Some of 3755 S Winchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 S Winchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3755 S Winchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 S Winchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3755 S Winchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3755 S Winchester Ave offer parking?
No, 3755 S Winchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3755 S Winchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 S Winchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 S Winchester Ave have a pool?
No, 3755 S Winchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3755 S Winchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 3755 S Winchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 S Winchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 S Winchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
