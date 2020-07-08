3755 S Winchester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

New 2 Bedroom, Central Heat & AC, W/D In Building - Property Id: 314824



Bright & Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Luxurious Finishes and Extras in 1st and 2nd Floor (2 Units).



Open Kitchen Combine with Dining Room; Beautiful Granite Counter Top, New Appliances; New Cabinets. Hardwood Floor through Out.



Central Heat & Central Air Condition. A Lot of Closets in Organized.



Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.

Washer and Dryer in Basement.



No Pets Allowed.



Available Now.

Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314824

Property Id 314824



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5911575)