3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic

Amenities
– Fully furnished ~650 Sq Ft studio / 1-bathroom attic apartment
– Bedroom features queen sized bed, wall-mounted TV, standard sized couch, and decorative storage bench
– Kitchenette is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and oven, and dark wood dining table with seating for 4
– Beautifully landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining in the summer months
– All utilities, including wifi, are included in monthly rent price
– Short term and flexible lease terms available
– Easy access to public transportation, located just steps from CTA #76 Diversey & Hamlin, 0.5 miles from CTA #92 Kimball & Diversey / Milwaukee, and 0.5 miles from CTA #56 Milwaukee & Kimball / Diversey
Fabulously maintained, professionally managed 3 unit
Fenced in yard with gorgeous lawn and garden