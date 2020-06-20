All apartments in Chicago
3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic
3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic

3739 West Diversey Avenue · (217) 836-0875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3739 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
– Fully furnished ~650 Sq Ft studio / 1-bathroom attic apartment

– Bedroom features queen sized bed, wall-mounted TV, standard sized couch, and decorative storage bench

– Kitchenette is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and oven, and dark wood dining table with seating for 4

– Beautifully landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining in the summer months

– All utilities, including wifi, are included in monthly rent price

– Short term and flexible lease terms available

– Easy access to public transportation, located just steps from CTA #76 Diversey & Hamlin, 0.5 miles from CTA #92 Kimball & Diversey / Milwaukee, and 0.5 miles from CTA #56 Milwaukee & Kimball / Diversey
Fabulously maintained, professionally managed 3 unit
Fenced in yard with gorgeous lawn and garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have any available units?
3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have?
Some of 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic currently offering any rent specials?
3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic is pet friendly.
Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic offer parking?
Yes, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic does offer parking.
Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have a pool?
No, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic does not have a pool.
Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have accessible units?
No, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic does not have units with dishwashers.
