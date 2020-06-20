3739 West Diversey Avenue - Attic

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

– Fully furnished ~650 Sq Ft studio / 1-bathroom attic apartment



– Bedroom features queen sized bed, wall-mounted TV, standard sized couch, and decorative storage bench



– Kitchenette is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and oven, and dark wood dining table with seating for 4



– Beautifully landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining in the summer months



– All utilities, including wifi, are included in monthly rent price



– Short term and flexible lease terms available



– Easy access to public transportation, located just steps from CTA #76 Diversey & Hamlin, 0.5 miles from CTA #92 Kimball & Diversey / Milwaukee, and 0.5 miles from CTA #56 Milwaukee & Kimball / Diversey

Fabulously maintained, professionally managed 3 unit

Fenced in yard with gorgeous lawn and garden