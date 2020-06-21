All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n

3731 N Elston Ave · (773) 947-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3731 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2n · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bed can rent the same day ! - Property Id: 291178

Irving Park 2 Bed with Water Included & In-Unit Laundry
This apartment is located on the corner of Elston and Kimball in the Irving Park neighborhood. It's well located just 2 blocks off the Addison blue line and by the highway. Plus, it's close to a Target and Honey Butter Fried Chicken! The apartment has been rehabbed with granite, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, central heat and A/C, and brand new hardwood floors. This apartment is pet friendly! Even large dogs are allowed with permission, but sorry, no aggressive breeds. Call today to schedule a tour!

Feel free to reach out!
alondra@chicagoprg.com
773-947-4591

Live video tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bay7ko9tcbucsof/3735%20Kimball%202N.MOV?dl=0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291178
Property Id 291178

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have any available units?
3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have?
Some of 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n currently offering any rent specials?
3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n pet-friendly?
No, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n offer parking?
No, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n does not offer parking.
Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have a pool?
No, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n does not have a pool.
Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have accessible units?
No, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n has units with dishwashers.
