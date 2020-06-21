3731 N Elston Ct # 3735-2n 2n

Amenities
Renovated 2 bed can rent the same day ! - Property Id: 291178
Irving Park 2 Bed with Water Included & In-Unit Laundry
This apartment is located on the corner of Elston and Kimball in the Irving Park neighborhood. It's well located just 2 blocks off the Addison blue line and by the highway. Plus, it's close to a Target and Honey Butter Fried Chicken! The apartment has been rehabbed with granite, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, central heat and A/C, and brand new hardwood floors. This apartment is pet friendly! Even large dogs are allowed with permission, but sorry, no aggressive breeds. Call today to schedule a tour!
Feel free to reach out!
alondra@chicagoprg.com
773-947-4591
Live video tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bay7ko9tcbucsof/3735%20Kimball%202N.MOV?dl=0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291178
Property Id 291178
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5820115)