3725 N Fremont St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This four bedroom, three bath, two kitchen duplex - Property Id: 290591



apartment has a wood burning fireplace and two large living rooms with exposed brick. Each living room has an extended bay with three large windows which flood the rooms with light. The upstairs kitchen is spacious, it has enough room for a small kitchen table, and it has a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit as well as original refinished woodwork. The unit also has modern amenities such as central air conditioning and gas forced heat. Laundry is available in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290591

Property Id 290591



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5819194)