All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3725 N Fremont St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3725 N Fremont St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3725 N Fremont St 1

3725 North Fremont Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3725 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This four bedroom, three bath, two kitchen duplex - Property Id: 290591

apartment has a wood burning fireplace and two large living rooms with exposed brick. Each living room has an extended bay with three large windows which flood the rooms with light. The upstairs kitchen is spacious, it has enough room for a small kitchen table, and it has a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit as well as original refinished woodwork. The unit also has modern amenities such as central air conditioning and gas forced heat. Laundry is available in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290591
Property Id 290591

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have any available units?
3725 N Fremont St 1 has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have?
Some of 3725 N Fremont St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 N Fremont St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3725 N Fremont St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 N Fremont St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 N Fremont St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 offer parking?
No, 3725 N Fremont St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 N Fremont St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have a pool?
No, 3725 N Fremont St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have accessible units?
No, 3725 N Fremont St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 N Fremont St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 N Fremont St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3725 N Fremont St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity