Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 bed/ 1 bath garden unit in Logan Square available AUGUST 1ST!! Cozy garden unit with cement floors, open kitchen and with heat included!! Pets are allowed (Cats $250, Dog $500). Parking is available for an additional $100 a month. No Security Deposit! Move in Fee! $45 Application Fee (per person). No previous evictions. Must have 650+ Credit. Tenants pay for gas electric only!