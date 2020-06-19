All apartments in Chicago
3656 N Lincoln Ave B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3656 N Lincoln Ave B

3656 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3656 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 3656 N Lincoln Ave - Property Id: 296065

This totally redone, three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is literally loft living at its best. The unit has exposed brick, ceiling and ductwork along with a skylights for extra sun exposure. The two bathrooms are large and have nice touches such as carved wood cabinets and mirror frames. All of the ceilings are extra high and the kitchen has granite counter-tops with an island, plenty of storage space and a dishwasher. Finally, the unit has central air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors and onsite laundry. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have any available units?
3656 N Lincoln Ave B has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have?
Some of 3656 N Lincoln Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 N Lincoln Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3656 N Lincoln Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 N Lincoln Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B offer parking?
No, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have a pool?
No, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 N Lincoln Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3656 N Lincoln Ave B has units with dishwashers.
