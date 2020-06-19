3656 N Lincoln Ave B

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 3656 N Lincoln Ave - Property Id: 296065



This totally redone, three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is literally loft living at its best. The unit has exposed brick, ceiling and ductwork along with a skylights for extra sun exposure. The two bathrooms are large and have nice touches such as carved wood cabinets and mirror frames. All of the ceilings are extra high and the kitchen has granite counter-tops with an island, plenty of storage space and a dishwasher. Finally, the unit has central air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors and onsite laundry. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296065

Property Id 296065



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5839627)