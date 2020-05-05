All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

3646 North Fremont Street

3646 North Fremont Street · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3646 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new 2900 sqft 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom, duplex down gut rehab of classic, Victorian-era gray stone is delivering in July 2020. Long-established condominium builder is redesigning and reinventing this duplex-down rental home to match modern, 2020 condo standards. Featuring a HUGE private 10' x 16' balcony and private main entrance with your own front yard. With the feel of living in a single family home, the home features master suite on upper level and 3 bedroom/3 bath on lower level. Lower level features radiant heated floors, all queen size bedrooms and designed to maximize storage. Upper level features a formal living room and an open concept kitchen into a great room. Full stainless-steel appliance package is perfect for the chef in the household. The home comes with a garage parking space. As construction is in progress, finishes in the photos will be of the exact quality and virtually identical. These photos were taken of another one of the developer's recent gut rehab projects, which is now completely sold out. Floorplan attached and hard hat tours are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 North Fremont Street have any available units?
3646 North Fremont Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 North Fremont Street have?
Some of 3646 North Fremont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 North Fremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3646 North Fremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 North Fremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 3646 North Fremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3646 North Fremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 3646 North Fremont Street does offer parking.
Does 3646 North Fremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 North Fremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 North Fremont Street have a pool?
No, 3646 North Fremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3646 North Fremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3646 North Fremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 North Fremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 North Fremont Street has units with dishwashers.
