3646 North Fremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This brand new 2900 sqft 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom, duplex down gut rehab of classic, Victorian-era gray stone is delivering in July 2020. Long-established condominium builder is redesigning and reinventing this duplex-down rental home to match modern, 2020 condo standards. Featuring a HUGE private 10' x 16' balcony and private main entrance with your own front yard. With the feel of living in a single family home, the home features master suite on upper level and 3 bedroom/3 bath on lower level. Lower level features radiant heated floors, all queen size bedrooms and designed to maximize storage. Upper level features a formal living room and an open concept kitchen into a great room. Full stainless-steel appliance package is perfect for the chef in the household. The home comes with a garage parking space. As construction is in progress, finishes in the photos will be of the exact quality and virtually identical. These photos were taken of another one of the developer's recent gut rehab projects, which is now completely sold out. Floorplan attached and hard hat tours are available.