Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Phenomenal 3-Flat Greystone Lakeview / Southport corridor apartment located in close proximity to Wrigleyville, Southport shopping and dining and Southport "L" station. The 2 bedroom x 1.5 bathroom plus den apartment receives abundant natural light and is available immediately. The apartment features gas forced air and central air conditioning. Coin operated washer and dryer in the basement. The building has a cozy outdoor space / patio. Detached garage parking available.