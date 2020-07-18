All apartments in Chicago
3615 North Oakley Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

3615 North Oakley Avenue

3615 North Oakley Avenue · (773) 758-3950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3615 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime St. Ben's neighborhood in North Center. Prized Bell Elementary School is 1/2 block north of this vintage brick two flat. Easy walk to Brown line CTA Addison station. Short drive to I-90/94. Lovely newly rehabbed high first floor unit. Everything new and beautiful: kitchen, appliances, totally gutted and rehabbed bathroom, fresh paint, etc. Individually metered central air-conditioning and gas forced air heat. One garage spot optional for $125 more/month. No pets. No smoking. Shared back yard. Free washer and dryer in the basement; you stay inside the enclosed back porch to get there. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
3615 North Oakley Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 3615 North Oakley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3615 North Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3615 North Oakley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3615 North Oakley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 North Oakley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3615 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3615 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 North Oakley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
