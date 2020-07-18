3615 North Oakley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime St. Ben's neighborhood in North Center. Prized Bell Elementary School is 1/2 block north of this vintage brick two flat. Easy walk to Brown line CTA Addison station. Short drive to I-90/94. Lovely newly rehabbed high first floor unit. Everything new and beautiful: kitchen, appliances, totally gutted and rehabbed bathroom, fresh paint, etc. Individually metered central air-conditioning and gas forced air heat. One garage spot optional for $125 more/month. No pets. No smoking. Shared back yard. Free washer and dryer in the basement; you stay inside the enclosed back porch to get there. Vacant and easy to show.