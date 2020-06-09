3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 2BED/2BATH W/ BALCONY & W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 314589



Welcome home to your new-construction luxury apartment! Absolutely gorgeous unit featuring high ceilings and an open 1400 square feet of living space with hardwood living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, 42" maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living area with a great island and breakfast bar. You'll have no problem fitting your living room furniture and dining set into this massive space, which opens onto a private balcony! Huge master suite features a king-sized bedroom with en-suite bath including a separate Jacuzzi tub, stand-up shower, and dual sink vanity. Second bedroom is queen-sized; second bath features granite counters. Don't forget about your in-unit laundry. and the fact that parking is included! Located in lovely Old Irving Park just a 10-minute walk from the Irving Park Blue Line and right off 90/94 for easy commuting, you simply won't find a better deal!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3559-n-milwaukee-ct-%23-3b-chicago-il/314589

