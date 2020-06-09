All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b

3559 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3559 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 2BED/2BATH W/ BALCONY & W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 314589

Welcome home to your new-construction luxury apartment! Absolutely gorgeous unit featuring high ceilings and an open 1400 square feet of living space with hardwood living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, 42" maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living area with a great island and breakfast bar. You'll have no problem fitting your living room furniture and dining set into this massive space, which opens onto a private balcony! Huge master suite features a king-sized bedroom with en-suite bath including a separate Jacuzzi tub, stand-up shower, and dual sink vanity. Second bedroom is queen-sized; second bath features granite counters. Don't forget about your in-unit laundry. and the fact that parking is included! Located in lovely Old Irving Park just a 10-minute walk from the Irving Park Blue Line and right off 90/94 for easy commuting, you simply won't find a better deal!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3559-n-milwaukee-ct-%23-3b-chicago-il/314589
Property Id 314589

(RLNE5937878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have any available units?
3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have?
Some of 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b currently offering any rent specials?
3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b pet-friendly?
Yes, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b is pet friendly.
Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b offer parking?
Yes, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b offers parking.
Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have a pool?
No, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b does not have a pool.
Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have accessible units?
No, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3559 N Milwaukee Ct # 3b?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity