Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in Logan Square - Property Id: 297797



This is a Beautiful 2 bedroom unit available in Logan Square! This is a 3rd floor unit in a 3-flat at Wrightwood and Central Park Ave. Conveniently located half a mile from the Logan Square blue line. This unit has an abundance of natural lighting coming from a skylight. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer in unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3554-w-wrightwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/297797

