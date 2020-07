Amenities

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today!