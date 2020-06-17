3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE

Amenities

This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, den, and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is dine in and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit features central heat and air conditioning, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and a private back porch. The building features secure entry a laundry room. Plenty of on street parking. It is a twenty minute walk to the California Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. Rent includes wate