All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 3:14 PM

3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE

3549 W Dickens Ave · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3549 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, den, and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is dine in and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit features central heat and air conditioning, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and a private back porch. The building features secure entry a laundry room. Plenty of on street parking. It is a twenty minute walk to the California Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. Rent includes wate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have any available units?
3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have?
Some of 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3549 WEST DICKENS AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity