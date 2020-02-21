3542 N Janssen Ave 1N

Amenities
Unit 1N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bed / 4 bath in Lake View! - Property Id: 285703
This is a large, 1st floor, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, duplex apartment in Lake View. The unit is part of a corner walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to the Southport Brown line as well as walking distance to great restaurants, bars, shopping locations, grocery stores, Wrigley Field, and concert venues. The building is also a short drive to the 90/94 expressway, Lake Shore Drive, and the lake front.
Location: 3540 N Janssen Ave
Price: $3400
Availability: July 1st
Unit Features:
Hardwood floors throughout the unit
2 Large living spaces (main floor and lower level)
Separate dinning room
Separate kitchen with dishwasher
4 large bedrooms
4 full bathrooms
Central air/heat
Laundry in the unit
Rear garage rooftop deck
Pet friendly - pet fees apply
No security deposit - move-in fee per person
Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285703
Property Id 285703
(RLNE5802042)