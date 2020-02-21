All apartments in Chicago
3542 N Janssen Ave 1N

3542 North Janssen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3542 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 1N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bed / 4 bath in Lake View! - Property Id: 285703

This is a large, 1st floor, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, duplex apartment in Lake View. The unit is part of a corner walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to the Southport Brown line as well as walking distance to great restaurants, bars, shopping locations, grocery stores, Wrigley Field, and concert venues. The building is also a short drive to the 90/94 expressway, Lake Shore Drive, and the lake front.

Location: 3540 N Janssen Ave

Price: $3400

Availability: July 1st

Unit Features:

Hardwood floors throughout the unit

2 Large living spaces (main floor and lower level)

Separate dinning room

Separate kitchen with dishwasher

4 large bedrooms

4 full bathrooms

Central air/heat

Laundry in the unit

Rear garage rooftop deck

Pet friendly - pet fees apply

No security deposit - move-in fee per person

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285703
Property Id 285703

(RLNE5802042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

