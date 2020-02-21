3542 N Janssen Ave 1N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 1N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bed / 4 bath in Lake View! - Property Id: 285703



This is a large, 1st floor, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, duplex apartment in Lake View. The unit is part of a corner walk-up building. The building is located walking distance to the Southport Brown line as well as walking distance to great restaurants, bars, shopping locations, grocery stores, Wrigley Field, and concert venues. The building is also a short drive to the 90/94 expressway, Lake Shore Drive, and the lake front.



Location: 3540 N Janssen Ave



Price: $3400



Availability: July 1st



Unit Features:



Hardwood floors throughout the unit



2 Large living spaces (main floor and lower level)



Separate dinning room



Separate kitchen with dishwasher



4 large bedrooms



4 full bathrooms



Central air/heat



Laundry in the unit



Rear garage rooftop deck



Pet friendly - pet fees apply



No security deposit - move-in fee per person



Contact:

Orion Olsen

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285703

Property Id 285703



(RLNE5802042)