Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3534 West Wrightwood Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

3534 West Wrightwood Avenue

3534 West Wrightwood Avenue · (773) 482-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3534 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Introducing 3534 W. Wrightwood Ave - The latest luxury apartment building in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood. Welcome home to this open and inviting, spacious 2BD/2BA floor plan. High ceilings and windows galore provide an abundance of natural light throughout this completely renovated unit. Features include gorgeous Oak hardwood floors throughout. Designer kitchen with Stainless appliances, white Quartz breakfast bars and modern soft-close cabinetry and drawers. The living room plus dining combination provides ample, flexible space, perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with quartz counters and dual vanity, marble tile and rain head shower. W/D in unit. Individually controlled energy efficient Central heating & A/C. Private outdoor deck space. Large storage locker and bike racks in basement. Pets welcome. Easy street parking. Awesome Logan Square location, steps away from parks, exciting shops, restaurants, entertainment and all that Logan has to offer! Multiple bus routes right outside your door and walking distance to the Logan Subway station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have any available units?
3534 West Wrightwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have?
Some of 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3534 West Wrightwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
