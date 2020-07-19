3534 West Wrightwood Avenue

Amenities

Introducing 3534 W. Wrightwood Ave - The latest luxury apartment building in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood. Welcome home to this open and inviting, spacious 2BD/2BA floor plan. High ceilings and windows galore provide an abundance of natural light throughout this completely renovated unit. Features include gorgeous Oak hardwood floors throughout. Designer kitchen with Stainless appliances, white Quartz breakfast bars and modern soft-close cabinetry and drawers. The living room plus dining combination provides ample, flexible space, perfect for entertaining. Huge master suite with large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with quartz counters and dual vanity, marble tile and rain head shower. W/D in unit. Individually controlled energy efficient Central heating & A/C. Private outdoor deck space. Large storage locker and bike racks in basement. Pets welcome. Easy street parking. Awesome Logan Square location, steps away from parks, exciting shops, restaurants, entertainment and all that Logan has to offer! Multiple bus routes right outside your door and walking distance to the Logan Subway station.