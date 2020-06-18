3534 West Palmer Street

Amenities
Bright Top Floor 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo
Bright and spacious three bedroom condo in popular Logan Square. This home hosts hardwood floors, updated appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and a private deck for enjoying Chicago weather while just steps from Palmer Square Park. Close to restaurants, shops, Farmer's Markets, and all the nightlife the neighborhood has to offer! This home comes with a dedicated exterior Parking Spot. With easy access to 90/94, CTA buses and the Blue Line its perfect for any Chicago Commuter.
Contact us to schedule a showing.