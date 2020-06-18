All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3534 West Palmer Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:10 AM

3534 West Palmer Street

3534 West Palmer Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1253383
Location

3534 West Palmer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Top Floor 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo
Bright and spacious three bedroom condo in popular Logan Square. This home hosts hardwood floors, updated appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and a private deck for enjoying Chicago weather while just steps from Palmer Square Park. Close to restaurants, shops, Farmer's Markets, and all the nightlife the neighborhood has to offer! This home comes with a dedicated exterior Parking Spot. With easy access to 90/94, CTA buses and the Blue Line its perfect for any Chicago Commuter.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 West Palmer Street have any available units?
3534 West Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 West Palmer Street have?
Some of 3534 West Palmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 West Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3534 West Palmer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 West Palmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3534 West Palmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3534 West Palmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3534 West Palmer Street does offer parking.
Does 3534 West Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 West Palmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 West Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 3534 West Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3534 West Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 3534 West Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 West Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 West Palmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
