Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:28 AM

3534 West Armitage Avenue

3534 West Armitage Avenue · (773) 697-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3534 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2nd 1BR+Office/1BA: Vintage charmer w/sunny, southern exposure, gated, outdoor parking avail. Avail now! Eat-in kitchen w/ white appliances (refrigerator, stove), good-sized bedroom w/office possible as 2nd bedroom, wide bath, ceramic tile floors, gas-forced heat, hot water tank and a large deck. Laundromat nearby and a grocery store just across the street. Just a quick ride to the Blue Line, steps to the Armitage bus and close to nightlife, other groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Parking spot available for additional $100 per month. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have any available units?
3534 West Armitage Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 3534 West Armitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 West Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3534 West Armitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 West Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3534 West Armitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3534 West Armitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 West Armitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3534 West Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3534 West Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 West Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 West Armitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
