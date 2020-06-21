3529 N Broadway St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated One Bedroom - Property Id: 281945



Updated two bedrooms two baths in Boystown. Perfect for a young family or two singles living in the city. Right next door to a Jewel-Osco and a short walk from Wrigley Field.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281945

Property Id 281945



(RLNE5786541)