Beautifully Updated One Bedroom - Property Id: 281945
Updated two bedrooms two baths in Boystown. Perfect for a young family or two singles living in the city. Right next door to a Jewel-Osco and a short walk from Wrigley Field. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281945 Property Id 281945
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3529 N Broadway St have any available units?
3529 N Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 N Broadway St have?
Some of 3529 N Broadway St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 N Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3529 N Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 N Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 N Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 3529 N Broadway St offer parking?
No, 3529 N Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 3529 N Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 N Broadway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 N Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3529 N Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3529 N Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3529 N Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 N Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 N Broadway St has units with dishwashers.