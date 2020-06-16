All apartments in Chicago
3524 N Wilton Ave
3524 N Wilton Ave

3524 North Wilton Avenue · (248) 469-2563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3524 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
With a massive open-concept living room, remodeled kitchen, fireplace, and extra living space in the lower level, this apartment will go fast!

This extremely well-maintained first-floor apartment features an open plan kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, and a dishwasher. Gas and heat included. In-unit laundry. One parking spot available - $75/month.

This grand unit is nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street in a much sought after neighborhood in Chicago- Wrigleyville. It is just steps away from Wrigley Field, the el Addison (red line), nightlife & the entire buzz in Wrigleyville. Hurry, this unit will go fast! Call for more information or viewing--(248)469-2563

Available July 1, 2020.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and fireplace.

Utilities included: heat, gas, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 N Wilton Ave have any available units?
3524 N Wilton Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 N Wilton Ave have?
Some of 3524 N Wilton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 N Wilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3524 N Wilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 N Wilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3524 N Wilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3524 N Wilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3524 N Wilton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3524 N Wilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 N Wilton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 N Wilton Ave have a pool?
No, 3524 N Wilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3524 N Wilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3524 N Wilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 N Wilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 N Wilton Ave has units with dishwashers.
