3524 N Wilton Ave

Amenities
With a massive open-concept living room, remodeled kitchen, fireplace, and extra living space in the lower level, this apartment will go fast!
This extremely well-maintained first-floor apartment features an open plan kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, and a dishwasher. Gas and heat included. In-unit laundry. One parking spot available - $75/month.
This grand unit is nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street in a much sought after neighborhood in Chicago- Wrigleyville. It is just steps away from Wrigley Field, the el Addison (red line), nightlife & the entire buzz in Wrigleyville. Hurry, this unit will go fast! Call for more information or viewing--(248)469-2563
Available July 1, 2020.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and fireplace.
Utilities included: heat, gas, and water.