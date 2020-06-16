3524 N Wilton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

With a massive open-concept living room, remodeled kitchen, fireplace, and extra living space in the lower level, this apartment will go fast!



This extremely well-maintained first-floor apartment features an open plan kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, and a dishwasher. Gas and heat included. In-unit laundry. One parking spot available - $75/month.



This grand unit is nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street in a much sought after neighborhood in Chicago- Wrigleyville. It is just steps away from Wrigley Field, the el Addison (red line), nightlife & the entire buzz in Wrigleyville. Hurry, this unit will go fast! Call for more information or viewing--(248)469-2563



Available July 1, 2020.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and fireplace.



Utilities included: heat, gas, and water.