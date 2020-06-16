3522 S State Street

Amenities
Park Boulevard - Property Id: 55238
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo - 1,320-1,340 sq. ft.
Includes one indoor parking space, walk-in closets, master bath, open kitchen, granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and much more!
This unit has a lovely view of SOX field, is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's.
The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.
Currently renting for $1,785 per month.
