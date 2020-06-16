All apartments in Chicago
3522 S State Street

3522 South State Street · (312) 328-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3522 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1785 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Park Boulevard - Property Id: 55238

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo - 1,320-1,340 sq. ft.

Includes one indoor parking space, walk-in closets, master bath, open kitchen, granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and much more!

This unit has a lovely view of SOX field, is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's.

The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.

Currently renting for $1,785 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55238
Property Id 55238

(RLNE5775394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 S State Street have any available units?
3522 S State Street has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 S State Street have?
Some of 3522 S State Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 S State Street currently offering any rent specials?
3522 S State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 S State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 S State Street is pet friendly.
Does 3522 S State Street offer parking?
Yes, 3522 S State Street does offer parking.
Does 3522 S State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 S State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 S State Street have a pool?
No, 3522 S State Street does not have a pool.
Does 3522 S State Street have accessible units?
No, 3522 S State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 S State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 S State Street has units with dishwashers.
