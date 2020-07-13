3521 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 Lakeview
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3521W-1R · Avail. now
$1,695
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3521W-3F · Avail. Aug 1
$2,750
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3521 N Wilton.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
online portal
Great Lakeview location only blocks from Wrigley field, night life, shopping & gym - hardwood floors throughout - laundry in building - 3 minutes to El - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Wilton near Cornelia Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3521 N Wilton have any available units?
3521 N Wilton has 2 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 N Wilton have?
Some of 3521 N Wilton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 N Wilton currently offering any rent specials?
3521 N Wilton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 N Wilton pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 N Wilton is pet friendly.
Does 3521 N Wilton offer parking?
No, 3521 N Wilton does not offer parking.
Does 3521 N Wilton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 N Wilton does not offer units with in unit laundry.