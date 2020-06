Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Historic Victorian renovated first floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Amazing location 1/2 block from Wrigley Field and all the retail on Clark, and just a few extra blocks over in one direction to the Southport Corridor and to Halsted in the other direction.



$2000/mo and this INCLUDES utilities (worth up to $300/mo!!). Washer/dryer free and in building. Available now. Call Joe at 312-498-2025.