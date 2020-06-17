3518 West Cortland Street

Amenities
Beautiful Two Bedroom In Logan Square--2 Blocks From The 606 Trail!
This beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom in Logan Square features hardwood floors, granite kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances; in-unit washer/dryer, and a patio/balcony! Great location with several parks near by, restaurants, night life, and much more. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Amenities:
Private Deck, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.