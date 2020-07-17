3516 N Broadway St 3W

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

3516 N BROADWAY, #3W - Property Id: 311085



Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Great Location!

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Great location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



No Dogs Allowed



