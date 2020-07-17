All apartments in Chicago
3516 N Broadway St 3W

3516 North Broadway · (872) 704-0744
Location

3516 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
3516 N BROADWAY, #3W - Property Id: 311085

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Great Location!
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Great location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3516-n-broadway-st-chicago-il-unit-3w/311085
Property Id 311085

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have any available units?
3516 N Broadway St 3W has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have?
Some of 3516 N Broadway St 3W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 N Broadway St 3W currently offering any rent specials?
3516 N Broadway St 3W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 N Broadway St 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 N Broadway St 3W is pet friendly.
Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W offer parking?
No, 3516 N Broadway St 3W does not offer parking.
Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 N Broadway St 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have a pool?
No, 3516 N Broadway St 3W does not have a pool.
Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have accessible units?
No, 3516 N Broadway St 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 N Broadway St 3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 N Broadway St 3W has units with dishwashers.
