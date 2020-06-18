345 North LaSalle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby tennis court

Luxury High Rise Studio in HOT River North! In Unit Laundry!

This studio unit is located in an unbeatable location in the heart of River North! This building offers endless amenities including tennis courts, outdoor pool, gorgeous elegant lobby, party room, bbq area w/ full kitchen, fitness center, bike room and the list goes on! You will find in-unit laundry, tile kitchen with dishwasher and a wide open main living space! Sunny space with an entire wall of windows.

