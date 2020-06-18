All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

345 North LaSalle Street

345 N La Salle Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1394765
Location

345 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
tennis court
Luxury High Rise Studio in HOT River North! In Unit Laundry!
This studio unit is located in an unbeatable location in the heart of River North! This building offers endless amenities including tennis courts, outdoor pool, gorgeous elegant lobby, party room, bbq area w/ full kitchen, fitness center, bike room and the list goes on! You will find in-unit laundry, tile kitchen with dishwasher and a wide open main living space! Sunny space with an entire wall of windows.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 North LaSalle Street have any available units?
345 North LaSalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 North LaSalle Street have?
Some of 345 North LaSalle Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 North LaSalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 North LaSalle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 North LaSalle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 North LaSalle Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 North LaSalle Street offer parking?
No, 345 North LaSalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 North LaSalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 North LaSalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 North LaSalle Street have a pool?
Yes, 345 North LaSalle Street has a pool.
Does 345 North LaSalle Street have accessible units?
No, 345 North LaSalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 North LaSalle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 North LaSalle Street has units with dishwashers.
