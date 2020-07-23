3444 N HALSTED ST 3

Amenities
Incredible 2 bed/2 bath condo for rent! - Property Id: 309510
Unit features hardwood floors throughout, massive front covered patio overlooking Halsted, just upgraded appliance package with laundry in unit, California closets, central heat and AC, master en-suite bath. One outdoor parking space is included in rent. 1 month refundable security deposit. Pets welcome. Available now!
650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.
(RLNE5944799)