Chicago, IL
3444 N HALSTED ST 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3444 N HALSTED ST 3

3444 North Halsted Street · (312) 589-0370
Location

3444 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Incredible 2 bed/2 bath condo for rent! - Property Id: 309510

Unit features hardwood floors throughout, massive front covered patio overlooking Halsted, just upgraded appliance package with laundry in unit, California closets, central heat and AC, master en-suite bath. One outdoor parking space is included in rent. 1 month refundable security deposit. Pets welcome. Available now!

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3444-n-halsted-st-chicago-il-unit-3/309510
Property Id 309510

(RLNE5944799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have any available units?
3444 N HALSTED ST 3 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have?
Some of 3444 N HALSTED ST 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3444 N HALSTED ST 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 offers parking.
Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have a pool?
No, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have accessible units?
No, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 N HALSTED ST 3 has units with dishwashers.
