All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3431 N Elaine Pl 1E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3431 N Elaine Pl 1E

3431 North Elaine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3431 North Elaine Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Listed - One Bed - Laundry - Renovated - Property Id: 302099

Beautifully updated two bedroom apartment featuring in unit laundry, wood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and updated bathroom. Large bedrooms, separate eat in kitchen / dining area, secured access, and exposed brick. Walk to everything with Wrigley, Lake Michigan, Belmont Dog Beach, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment within blocks. The property is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302099
Property Id 302099

(RLNE5879248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have any available units?
3431 N Elaine Pl 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have?
Some of 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E currently offering any rent specials?
3431 N Elaine Pl 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E is pet friendly.
Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E offer parking?
No, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E does not offer parking.
Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have a pool?
No, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E does not have a pool.
Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have accessible units?
No, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 N Elaine Pl 1E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
Park Shores
4304 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College