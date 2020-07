3430 North Lake Shore Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

LAKEFRONT/HARBOR VIEWS AND EAST LAKEVIEW HAS TO OFFER AT YOUR DOOR STEP. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF CLOSET SPACE. NICE LIGHT COMING IN FROM THE EAST AND WEST. VERY CLEAN AND EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT, ENGINEER, DOOR STAFF, EXERCISE ROOM, BIKE ROOM, WELL APPOINTED LAUNDRY FACILITY. QUIET, SOLID HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND A LARGE LIVING SPACE ENOUGH FOR A DINING TABLE. NEWER WINDOWS, HVAC, UPDATED HALLWAYS, ELEVATORS, AND EXTERIOR. WELL PRICED PARKING ON-SITE. NO PETS. FOR LEASE AS WELL. BUS TO DOWNTOWN ALMOST BY THE FRONT DOOR. Section 8 applicants welcome.