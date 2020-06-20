3406 N Sheffield Ave 3

Amenities

Must See HUGE 6BR/5BA - Property Id: 289251



in Prime Wrigleyville Location!

This new construction six-bedroom, five-bath apartment features beautiful woodwork and hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts elegant wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops, center island, and includes a dishwasher and additional under counter fridge. The five full bathrooms are cleanly designed with classic ceramic tile and new plumbing fixtures. Other amazing features includes closets in all five bedrooms, new double-pane windows, and tenant-controlled central air conditioning/gas forced heat, energy efficient on-demand water heater, and a security alarm system. Laundry in the unit!



This recently rehabbed three story building sits just one block south of historic Wrigley Field and steps away from a number of dining and entertainment options along Clark and Halsted streets. Ample transportation options include the Addison CTA Red Line stop one block north

No Dogs Allowed



