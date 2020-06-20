All apartments in Chicago
3406 N Sheffield Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3406 N Sheffield Ave 3

3406 North Sheffield Avenue · (847) 877-7095
Location

3406 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
new construction
dogs allowed
Must See HUGE 6BR/5BA - Property Id: 289251

in Prime Wrigleyville Location!
This new construction six-bedroom, five-bath apartment features beautiful woodwork and hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts elegant wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops, center island, and includes a dishwasher and additional under counter fridge. The five full bathrooms are cleanly designed with classic ceramic tile and new plumbing fixtures. Other amazing features includes closets in all five bedrooms, new double-pane windows, and tenant-controlled central air conditioning/gas forced heat, energy efficient on-demand water heater, and a security alarm system. Laundry in the unit!

This recently rehabbed three story building sits just one block south of historic Wrigley Field and steps away from a number of dining and entertainment options along Clark and Halsted streets. Ample transportation options include the Addison CTA Red Line stop one block north
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289251
Property Id 289251

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have any available units?
3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have?
Some of 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 N Sheffield Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
