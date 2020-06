340 East Randolph Street

Amenities

PRISTINE 1500 SF 2 BED/2BATHS WITH BREATHTAKING LAKE AND CITY VIEWS, OPEN AND FUNCTIONAL "02" TIER IN BEST BUILDING ON THE LAKE FRONT FEATURING OPEN SNAIDERO KITCHEN, GE MONOGRAM STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VENTED COOKING HOOD, QUARTZ COUNTERS, BAMBOO HARDWOOD FLOORS. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. HUGE 12X5 PRIVATE TERRACE, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA, EXPENSIVE BATHROOMS WITH NATURAL STONE, BAMBOO VANITIES, TOP OF THE LINE PLUMBING FIXTURES. AMPLE WALK-IN CLOSETS, PANTRY. IN UNIT W/D. HEATED GARAGE PARKING SPACE AND HUGE STORAGE LOCKER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. INDOOR POOL, STATE OF THE ART GYM, 24H DOORMAN, HOSPITALITY ROOMS....WALK TO MARIANIOS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AVAILABLE AS OF JULY 1st