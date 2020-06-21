All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 336 West Marquette Road - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
336 West Marquette Road - 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

336 West Marquette Road - 3

336 West Marquette Road · (331) 244-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

336 West Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60621
Englewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 1 bath Unit available in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Large closets for storage, tiled bathroom and flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and counters with Fridge and Stove included. Nearby parks, local shops and restaurants, and walking distance to public transportation.

Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00  
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas

Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have any available units?
336 West Marquette Road - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have?
Some of 336 West Marquette Road - 3's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 West Marquette Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
336 West Marquette Road - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 West Marquette Road - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 offer parking?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 West Marquette Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 West Marquette Road - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 336 West Marquette Road - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity