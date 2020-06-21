336 West Marquette Road - 3

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bed 1 bath Unit available in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Large closets for storage, tiled bathroom and flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and counters with Fridge and Stove included. Nearby parks, local shops and restaurants, and walking distance to public transportation.



Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

No security deposit.

Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00

$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas



Call us for a showing!

331-244-5204

Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM

Marblestone Property Group