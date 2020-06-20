All apartments in Chicago
3339 CLAREMONT

3339 N Claremont Ave · (312) 965-7391
Location

3339 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING, NEW, HUGE PRIME ROSCOE VILLAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Prime Roscoe Village Single Family Home. This GINORMOUS 6 Bedroom, 3 Full and 2 Half bath home has a stunning floor plan. Built by a developer who has impeccable attention to detail. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, large pantry, built in breakfast nook, and top of the line finishes throughout. Lower level features a full wet bar, stunning wainscoting, and radiant heated floors. Back terrace features an outdoor fireplace & stunning garage rooftop deck. 2 Car Garage. Great location just steps from the many boutiques, parks, restaurants & shopping that Roscoe Village has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 CLAREMONT have any available units?
3339 CLAREMONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3339 CLAREMONT currently offering any rent specials?
3339 CLAREMONT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 CLAREMONT pet-friendly?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT offer parking?
Yes, 3339 CLAREMONT does offer parking.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT have a pool?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT does not have a pool.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT have accessible units?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3339 CLAREMONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3339 CLAREMONT does not have units with air conditioning.
