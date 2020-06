Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

New River North Apartment Features: GE Stainless Steel appliances Open floor plans with floor-to-ceiling windows Spacious closets, including walk-ins Full size washers & dryers in units Individually controlled heat & air-conditioning Kohler kitchen and bath fixtures Plush carpet in bedrooms Undermount sink in kitchen and baths Glass tile backsplash Brushed aluminum mini-blind window treatments Sparkling flecked white quartz in kitc High-speed internet and premium TV programming Stainless steel single bowl sink with disposal in kitchen Duotone cabinetry with high gloss white uppers and brown Amber Leaf base with stainless steel pulls and soft-close hinges and rollers Wood grained vinyl plank flooring in hallways, living and kitchen area Building Features: Online rent payment On-site parking garage Online lease renewal Online service requests Green living (LEED Design) Close to transportation and lakefront recreation Designated pet friendly floors (restrictions apply) Zipcar DAS cell phone reception booster system Package drop-off and pick-up including tracking and delivery notification 100% Smoke-free environment Wireless internet 24-Hour Door Staff Magellan Rewards Program On-site professional management Wolf and Orleans



Terms: One year lease