3323 N Wolcott Ave 2

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Heat Included - 1 Bed / 1 Bath steps to Brown Line - Property Id: 214793



Available Now. One-bedroom unit near Paulina Brown Line, Whole Foods and Roscoe Street. This unit is a gem, tons of light and clean details all around, Hardwood floors, carpeted living room. Great closet space, super clean, excellent building management. I'm sorry, no pets allowed! Free Heat, hot water also included, BBQ patio, $1.50 laundry.

>>>>A month and a half security deposit is required.<<<<

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214793

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862856)