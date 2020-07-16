All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3323 N Wolcott Ave 2

3323 North Wolcott Avenue · (312) 804-1237
Location

3323 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,360

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Heat Included - 1 Bed / 1 Bath steps to Brown Line - Property Id: 214793

Available Now. One-bedroom unit near Paulina Brown Line, Whole Foods and Roscoe Street. This unit is a gem, tons of light and clean details all around, Hardwood floors, carpeted living room. Great closet space, super clean, excellent building management. I'm sorry, no pets allowed! Free Heat, hot water also included, BBQ patio, $1.50 laundry.
>>>>A month and a half security deposit is required.<<<<
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214793
Property Id 214793

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have any available units?
3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have?
Some of 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
