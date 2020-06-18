All apartments in Chicago
3321 W Catalpa Ave G

3321 West Catalpa Avenue · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3321 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Brand New Bright Rehab 1 BR in North Park - Property Id: 251655

Very spacious 1 BR brand new rehab, with separate dining and living room, heat and water included! New kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and bright white cabinets. Bathroom has new vanity, toilet, flooring, tub, and crisp white tiling.

On quiet North Park block, with a garage parking spot available for $100/month.

Enjoy lots of space in this well maintained building in North Park. Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Crown Molding & Hardwood floors throughout.

Cats okay, no dogs.
NO Security Deposit!
$250.00 Move-in Fee (per person)
Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251655
Property Id 251655

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have any available units?
3321 W Catalpa Ave G has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have?
Some of 3321 W Catalpa Ave G's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 W Catalpa Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
3321 W Catalpa Ave G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 W Catalpa Ave G pet-friendly?
No, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G does offer parking.
Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have a pool?
No, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have accessible units?
No, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 W Catalpa Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 W Catalpa Ave G has units with dishwashers.
