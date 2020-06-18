3321 W Catalpa Ave G

Amenities
Brand New Bright Rehab 1 BR in North Park - Property Id: 251655
Very spacious 1 BR brand new rehab, with separate dining and living room, heat and water included! New kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and bright white cabinets. Bathroom has new vanity, toilet, flooring, tub, and crisp white tiling.
On quiet North Park block, with a garage parking spot available for $100/month.
Enjoy lots of space in this well maintained building in North Park. Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Crown Molding & Hardwood floors throughout.
Cats okay, no dogs.
NO Security Deposit!
$250.00 Move-in Fee (per person)
