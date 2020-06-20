3319 North Southport

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large Single Family Home In The Southport Corridor

Charming 3 bedroom single family home in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This home features an open floorplan, queen sized bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Viking range, Meile dishwasher, built-in refrigerator. Laundry. Dining area for a 12 seat dining table. First floor features fireplace and wet bar with wine and beverage coolers. 3 bedrooms on second floor with California Closets. Huge master suite. Third Floor has a 15 x 55 lofted family room. 2 car garage $60/additional rent. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Pets welcome, additional fee.