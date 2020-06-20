All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3319 North Southport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3319 North Southport
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:54 AM

3319 North Southport

3319 North Southport Avenue · (773) 909-3749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3319 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Single Family Home In The Southport Corridor
Charming 3 bedroom single family home in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This home features an open floorplan, queen sized bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Viking range, Meile dishwasher, built-in refrigerator. Laundry. Dining area for a 12 seat dining table. First floor features fireplace and wet bar with wine and beverage coolers. 3 bedrooms on second floor with California Closets. Huge master suite. Third Floor has a 15 x 55 lofted family room. 2 car garage $60/additional rent. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Pets welcome, additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 North Southport have any available units?
3319 North Southport has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 North Southport have?
Some of 3319 North Southport's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 North Southport currently offering any rent specials?
3319 North Southport isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 North Southport pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 North Southport is pet friendly.
Does 3319 North Southport offer parking?
Yes, 3319 North Southport does offer parking.
Does 3319 North Southport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 North Southport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 North Southport have a pool?
No, 3319 North Southport does not have a pool.
Does 3319 North Southport have accessible units?
No, 3319 North Southport does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 North Southport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 North Southport has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3319 North Southport?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity