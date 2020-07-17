3306 N Racine Ave # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

This open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental has designer finishes throughout. This apartment was completely redone 2 years ago. White, clean kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the large living and dining area with lots of windows. Wood floors throughout. Bathrooms with Quartz counters and brilliant blue shower tile. New front load stackable washer/dryer. Keypad entry. This rental also has access to a shared deck with seating and a grill. Fantastic location at Racine and School. 1 block from Margaret Donahue Park, 2 blocks from Southport Corridor, 4 blocks to Brown and Red Line $500 move in fee. Pets considered. Available August 15th. Minimum credit score (CS) 650 and 3.0 RIR.



(RLNE5858582)