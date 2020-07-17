All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3306 N Racine Ave # 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3306 N Racine Ave # 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3306 N Racine Ave # 1

3306 North Racine Avenue · (312) 500-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3306 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3675 · Avail. now

$3,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
This open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental has designer finishes throughout. This apartment was completely redone 2 years ago. White, clean kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the large living and dining area with lots of windows. Wood floors throughout. Bathrooms with Quartz counters and brilliant blue shower tile. New front load stackable washer/dryer. Keypad entry. This rental also has access to a shared deck with seating and a grill. Fantastic location at Racine and School. 1 block from Margaret Donahue Park, 2 blocks from Southport Corridor, 4 blocks to Brown and Red Line $500 move in fee. Pets considered. Available August 15th. Minimum credit score (CS) 650 and 3.0 RIR.

(RLNE5858582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have any available units?
3306 N Racine Ave # 1 has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have?
Some of 3306 N Racine Ave # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3306 N Racine Ave # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 offer parking?
No, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 N Racine Ave # 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3306 N Racine Ave # 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
5125 W Madison St
5125 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity